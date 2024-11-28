Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Signs Former Teammate to Sneaker Line
Kyrie Irving is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 4-1 record without Luka Doncic, who has missed recent games with injury. He's also expanding his sneaker line with ANTA, signing his first current NBA player.
According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Irving has signed Cleveland Cavaliers' wing Caris LeVert to his signature ANTA line. The two were teammates on the Brooklyn Nets from 2019-2021 before LeVert was traded to the Indiana Pacers.
Kyrie Irving only had his father, Drederick, signed to his line before bringing on LeVert. Irving became the chief creative officer in 2023 and got a lot of positive feedback about the shoes he wore throughout last year's playoffs. Bringing in a former teammate to his line only continues to expand his brand.
LeVert is averaging 11.8 PPG for the Cavs, who are the best team in the NBA right now, sitting with a 17-2 record after losing to the Hawks on Wednesday night.
Klay Thompson is another athlete signed to ANTA, but he has his own signature line and isn't on Irving's. Their relationship through ANTA was a big reason Thompson decided to join Irving on the Mavericks.
