Tom Brady Sits Courtside at Mavericks-Knicks Game

NFL legend Tom Brady showed up to the Dallas Mavericks' home contest against the New York Knicks.

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are leading large at halftime, as they hold a 60-38 lead over the New York Knicks. Holding a 10-8 record through 18 games, they are looking to continue building upon their record as they're gaining some momentum as of late -- having won five of their last six games.

While building a large lead over the Knicks in the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks have a special guest in the house. Legendary NFL quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady showed up courtside.

"Two legends with REALLY good vision," the NBA shared on social media.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and New England Patriot, after a year off following his retirement from the gridiron, has been in the broadcast booth calling NFL games. He's in Dallas as he's set to call the Cowboys' Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants.

During his time in the NBA, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was an elite facilitator and passer -- which resonates with a guy like Brady, who carved out a legendary career processing the game and slinging the rock around.

The Mavericks, as mentioned, are looking for their sixth win in just seven games as they've recently captured a winning record while maintaining a bit of a hot streak.

