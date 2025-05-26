Mavericks linked to 10-year veteran point guard in free agency
The Dallas Mavericks won't have Kyrie Irving for most of the regular season next year, so they are going to need a point guard to help fill the void.
The team has Jaden Hardy on the roster, but the Mavs could benefit from adding a player of veteran experience to play alongside No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, should Dallas keep the top selection.
CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland suggested Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones as a potential option for the Mavs.
Jones to the Mavericks?
"It wasn't a great year for Jones in Phoenix, but that was also a situation I'm not sure anyone could truly thrive in," Kalland wrote.
"He averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists per game on a Suns team with horrific vibes and might be happy to take a change of scenery. Dallas would give him a chance to start again and perhaps prove himself in a position better suited to his success."
Jones has become a bit of a journeyman throughout his 10-year career in the league. After playing his first four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he spent his next four with the Memphis Grizzlies.
In 2023, Jones was traded to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that saw Kristaps Porzingis join the eventual champion Boston Celtics. After one year in the nation's capital, Jones signed with the Suns, but after a year in the lottery, he may want to be part of a team that has a better chance at competing for a championship, and the Mavs could be that solution.
