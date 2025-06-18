Mavericks linked in trade rumors for $71 million former lottery pick
The Dallas Mavericks are searching for a point guard who can hold down the fort until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury. He's currently projected to return in January or February, and for a team with championship aspirations, that's not good enough. They have a team loaded with talent in the frontcourt, but they need some guard help.
Dallas has been in trade rumors with Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball, as well as a couple of cheaper free agent targets, but a new name has popped up that could have Mavericks fans intrigued.
Andy Larsen, who covers the Utah Jazz for the Salt Lake Tribune, mentioned the Dallas Mavericks as a possible trade destination for Collin Sexton on a recent episode of the "Locked on Jazz" podcast.
"Collin Sexton and Dallas is a fit that has been mentioned to me as like a potential answer there, where obviously they're looking for a Kyrie Irving replacement for next season, Collin Sexton has an expiring contract, Collin Sexton is good enough to keep you afloat and to work with Cooper Flagg and make that team okay. But it doesn't kill you contract-wise moving forward, and you can kind of try him out for the season to come. I think that does make sense in some ways, but it's hard to find the right salary fit there in terms of what comes back to the Jazz, though."
The salary-matching would be difficult, as the Jazz don't want long-term money that will handicap their future. So, as much as Mavericks fans would like to make it Caleb Martin and some other salaries to get to Sexton's $18.9 million, that doesn't seem realistic.
It may have to be Daniel Gafford and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, where Gafford gets re-routed to a third team as the Jazz don't really need him. Is that worth it for Dallas, especially if they have to throw in a pick?
