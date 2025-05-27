Dallas Basketball

NBA Champion's hot take on Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks turns heads

The former champion and all-NBA defender is skeptical about Flagg's ceiling.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

With every passing day, the Dallas Mavericks get one step closer to a critical turning point for the franchise. The Mavericks have the 2025 NBA Draft in their sights after landing the No. 1 pick a couple of weeks ago. As it stands, Dallas is projected to select former Duke star Cooper Flagg at the top of the draft on June 25.

Flagg is the consensus No. 1 pick across the board and most reporters have been talking as if it's a matter of when, not if, he'll be on the Mavericks roster.

Cooper Flagg
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

With that being said, not everyone appears to be sold on Flagg's ceiling at the professional level.

Earlier this month, former NBA champion and renowned defender, Tony Allen, shared a hot take regarding the 18-year-old's potential. Allen doesn't believe Flagg is a franchise-changing talent like Kevin Durant.

Instead, Allen thinks Flagg is someone who is more along the lines of Andrei Kirkilenko.

“I don’t think Cooper Flagg’s going to turn your franchise around like that,” Allen said on Grind City Media. “I'm serious and I say this because...he's nice, he's nice, let's give him he's nice. I ain’t seeing KD [Kevin Durant]. I’m just not seeing all that, bro. I’m seeing Andrei Kirilenko.

A one-time all-star, Kirilenko was a solid player, though a similar arc for Flagg would be disappointing for a No. 1 overall pick. Allen just doesn't see anything truly special about Flagg from his viewpoint.

Tony Allen
Mar 15, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tony Allen at his jersey retirement ceremony after the Miami Heat vs. Memphis grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

“He’s going to be a one-time All-Star. I don’t see it, bro. I’m just not hyped on these Duke kids. Look at the last couple that came out...He is nice, but his max-out potential is Andrei Kirilenko.”

Allen was also emphatic that Flagg won't win the Rookie of the Year but didn't elect to name his choice.

It's an interesting stance from Allen but he might just not be a big fan of the Mavericks. After all, he played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2010-17, who eliminated Dallas from the play-in a few weeks ago. Allen had his jersey retired by Memphis earlier this year.

Flagg was named the National College Player of the Year during his true freshman campaign at Duke. After joining the Blue Devils as a five-star prospect, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. Flagg shot 48.1% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range, and 84.0% from the charity stripe.

Published
Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

