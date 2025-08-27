Mavericks looking to dump recent first-round pick to bring back needed veteran
The Dallas Mavericks have yet to officially re-sign Dante Exum despite agreeing to a deal nearly two months ago. Part of the issue is that the Mavericks didn't have any open roster spots, and while they could still sign Exum as long as they make a move before the season starts, they'd rather wait until the move is finalized.
With that in mind, NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks are poking around the NBA for trade packages for Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a first-round pick from just two years ago.
"The push [to re-sign Exum] has focused on finding a new home via trade for Olivier-Maxence Prosper,” Stein reported.
The 2023 NBA Draft was a solid night for Nico Harrison, as he first traded the 10th pick (Cason Wallace) and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th pick (Dereck Lively II). That was a move that has worked for both franchises, as Lively has blossomed into an elite rim-protecting lob threat (when healthy) and Wallace was a key cog in the machine that helped OKC win the championship.
With that opened salary space, the Mavericks took on the salary of Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings while also netting the 24th overall pick while sending only cash back. That landed them Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a high-energy and lengthy wing with 3&D potential.
That potential hasn't quite come through yet. His high motor has been apparent from day one, but he's only hit 26% of his three-pointers through two seasons in limited action. It feels early to give up on him, but the Mavs have a deep frontcourt, and there's no guaranteed playing time for him.
Who the Mavericks should consider trading instead
The goal of this move is to send someone out without getting a player back in return. Ideally, the Mavericks could get a second-round pick or two in return, at least, especially considering that the Mavs only have two future second-round picks: 2030 from Philadelphia and their own in 2032.
If they can, the Mavericks should be shopping Jaden Hardy instead, though. Hardy has yet to break into the rotation and is entering his fourth year, but he also is set to make $6 million this year while Prosper is only making a little more than $3 million this season. That would save a decent amount of tax penalties this season, and it save them a little for next season, as well.
But Hardy likely doesn't have the value that Prosper does. A team might be able to convince themselves of giving up a second-round pick or two for the potential of Prosper; Hardy may not have that same perceived value and he's more expensive, so it may take one of those second-round picks to get off of Hardy's deal. That may not be worth it considering how few assets the Mavs own.
