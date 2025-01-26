Dallas Mavericks lose another player to injury in NBA Finals rematch against Celtics
Just after bouncing back and beating the Oklahoma City Thunder to respond to some losses, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Boston Celtics in a game they are on pace to lose.
In the fourth quarter, the Luka Doncic-less Mavericks trail by nearly 20 points to one of the league's best teams in an NBA Finals rematch.
Of course, Dallas is without its best player and franchise superstar -- which could be the case right up until the All-Star break -- but they've dealt with other injuries to keep them shorthanded as of late.
During the contest, Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber left the game with a right ankle injury, and won't be returning to play, according to the club.
"Maxi Kleber (right ankle injury) will not return to tonight's game against the Celtics," Mavs PR shared on X.
Kleber was already on a minutes restriction, so it's no shock he won't be returning to the game after logging 11 minutes of action.
The Mavericks can't escape key injuries, and, even when they do, stars like Kyrie Irving are on the hardwood not playing 100% healthy.
Injuries are going to headline the Mavericks' season, regardless of how the rest of their 2024-25 campaign plays out.
