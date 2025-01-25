Dallas Basketball

Courtside fan left with bloody nose after being hit by basketball in Mavericks-Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks' game against the Boston Celtics took an unexpected pause.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the NBA Finals today at the American Airlines Center.

Many fans are excited about the matchup, including one fan sitting courtside. However, the fan came to the game and will leave with something unwarranted.

READ MORE: Latest Trade Rumors Believe Mavericks Could 'Buy Low' On Bulls or Lakers Forwards

After a pass went errant and flew out of bounds, it landed on the face of a child, who had a bloody nose.

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving tried to tend to the child's injuries while other people in the arena also gave the young fan some medical treatment.

Today's game is a big one for the Mavs, who are currently tied in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, putting them in the Play-In Tournament picture.

However, if they can come back in the second half against the Celtics, they may be able to change their fortunes around.

The Mavericks currently trail by double digits against the Celtics going into the locker room at halftime.

READ MORE: Preview: Mavericks Host Celtics in NBA Finals Rematch

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News