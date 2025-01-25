Courtside fan left with bloody nose after being hit by basketball in Mavericks-Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the NBA Finals today at the American Airlines Center.
Many fans are excited about the matchup, including one fan sitting courtside. However, the fan came to the game and will leave with something unwarranted.
After a pass went errant and flew out of bounds, it landed on the face of a child, who had a bloody nose.
Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving tried to tend to the child's injuries while other people in the arena also gave the young fan some medical treatment.
Today's game is a big one for the Mavs, who are currently tied in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, putting them in the Play-In Tournament picture.
However, if they can come back in the second half against the Celtics, they may be able to change their fortunes around.
The Mavericks currently trail by double digits against the Celtics going into the locker room at halftime.
