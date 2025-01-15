Mavericks' Luka Doncic Now Ineligible For NBA Postseason Awards, Including MVP
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has battled multiple injuries this season but just missed his 18th game of the 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, a 118-99 Nuggets win. That means he is no longer eligible for any NBA postseason award due to a recent rule change requiring players to participate in 65 games to be on the postseason ballots. Even if he returned on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, which won't happen as he's still weeks away from returning, he could play 64 games at most.
The 65-game rule was enacted in the last collective bargaining agreement to combat players sitting for load management. Since things like All-NBA Teams and MVPs are tied to the maximum salary a player can make, this rule has caught some heat from players, fans, and media.
Doncic entered the season as the favorite to win MVP after leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season but got off to a "slow" start for his standards. He was impacted by a calf contusion in the preseason and has dealt with knee, groin, and calf issues throughout the season. He rebounded after returning from a wrist strain to bring his averages up to 28.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 7.8 APG. While he was likely out of the MVP race due to absurd starts by Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he was well on his way to making his sixth-consecutive First-Team All-NBA.
Luka Doncic suffered the injury on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as it looked like he was on his way to another classic performance. He's supposed to be reevaluated sometime next week, and Dallas believes he could return before the All-Star break. He's still one of the leaders for votes among guards in the Western Conference for the All-Star Game.
