Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Inching Closer to Return to Mavericks

Videos from the latest practice show Dallas' stars making progress toward returning.

Austin Veazey

Nov 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) comes into the game to replace guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) comes into the game to replace guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have been playing without Kyrie Irving for the last week with a bulging disc in his back, while Luka Doncic has been out since Christmas with a calf strain. Doncic should be out for the rest of the month, but he was spotted getting some shots up during the Mavs' practice on Saturday.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Doncic is working "extremely hard" to get back on the court, even if a video of him on a scooter a week ago caused some fans to be worried.

Irving looked to be close to full speed while also getting shots up during practice, who could return any day.

READ MORE: Mavericks Trade Target Out Indefinitely With Injury

Doncic and Irving were both having All-Star caliber seasons before their injuries. Both are also among the leading vote-getters for guards in the Western Conference, though it is a question of if Doncic will be back by then.

Both Doncic and Irving have already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Irving's injury will have been announced a week ago come Monday, and the initial timeline was 1-2 weeks. If they could get him back this week, they could possibly put up a fight against the OKC Thunder on Friday, as they've already beaten the Thunder without Luka Doncic this season.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' 'Toughest Question' Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News