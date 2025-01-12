Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Inching Closer to Return to Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have been playing without Kyrie Irving for the last week with a bulging disc in his back, while Luka Doncic has been out since Christmas with a calf strain. Doncic should be out for the rest of the month, but he was spotted getting some shots up during the Mavs' practice on Saturday.
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Doncic is working "extremely hard" to get back on the court, even if a video of him on a scooter a week ago caused some fans to be worried.
Irving looked to be close to full speed while also getting shots up during practice, who could return any day.
Doncic and Irving were both having All-Star caliber seasons before their injuries. Both are also among the leading vote-getters for guards in the Western Conference, though it is a question of if Doncic will be back by then.
Both Doncic and Irving have already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Irving's injury will have been announced a week ago come Monday, and the initial timeline was 1-2 weeks. If they could get him back this week, they could possibly put up a fight against the OKC Thunder on Friday, as they've already beaten the Thunder without Luka Doncic this season.
