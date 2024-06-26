Mavericks' Luka Doncic to Play in Slovenia NT Exhibition Game Against Brazil
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic rejoined the Slovenian national team before Tuesday's 70-68 victory over Lithuania but supported the team from the sideline. He will play in Friday's exhibition match against Brazil at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana.
The game against Brazil is Slovenia's final preparation match before the pre-Olympic qualifier held in Greece from July 2 to 7. Doncic has not yet been confirmed as a participant in the tournament. The final roster will be announced before traveling to Greece and must be reduced to 12 players and one naturalized player. The team has 15 players and can only keep one of Josh Nebo and Mike Tobey.
After defeating Lithuania, Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic mentioned how Doncic wanted to play in that game. Still, the team wants to manage his workload carefully since he's played in many games, beginning with the FIBA World Cup, followed by the NBA regular season and a Finals run. "Doncic wanted to play today to introduce himself to the home crowd, but after playing almost 100 matches in less than a year, we need him fresh for the decisive matches in Piraeus," he said.
Fans interested in viewing Slovenia's match against Brazil outside the country can use the Courtside1891 app. Tickets can be purchased for this game on the team's official page for fans in Slovenia wanting to attend the game.
Doncic will have 15 days off between Game 5 of the NBA Finals and Slovenia's first game in Greece. It's a quick turnaround after playing through a right knee sprain, left ankle soreness, and a thoracic contusion requiring pain-killing injections. Regardless, the Mavericks expect him to play for the national team whenever he has the chance to do so and can walk.
“That’s probably one of his biggest joys. As long as he can walk, he’s probably going to play for them,” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said during his media exit interview. “That’s my expectation.”
Slovenia's first matchup of the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament will be against Croatia on July 2, featuring NBA players Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric, along with Mario Hezonja. They will take on New Zealand two days later to compete in the Group Phase. They'll compete in the quarterfinals and then the finals if they advance. Only one team in a field that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece squad will earn a bid in the Olympics.
Doncic helped guide Slovenia to a seventh-place finish at the FIBA World Cup last year, but it wasn't enough to earn a bid in the Olympics. Doncic's only NBA teammate, Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar, suffered a torn ACL in preparation. Despite losing Cancar and Edo Muric to injury, Slovenia achieved their best-ever finish at the event.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.