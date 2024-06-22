Mavericks Could Trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Help Re-Sign Derrick Jones Jr.
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks achieved an impressive run to the NBA Finals before experiencing a 4-1 series defeat by the Boston Celtics. One of the team's important contributors along the way was Derrick Jones Jr., who took a chance playing with the team after being a free agency available late in the summer.
According to league sources, rival teams anticipate the Mavericks trying to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to unlock the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., who will enter free agency after playing out a one-year contract worth the veteran's minimum.
Currently, the Mavericks are limited to offering Jones a $5.2 million starting salary if they remain in a position where the taxpayer midlevel exception is all they can use. If they free up the mechanism to reach the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, they could offer Jones a first-year salary worth up to $12.9 million.
Jones averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 23.5 minutes per game, setting single-season career-bests in minutes and scoring. He shot 48.3% from the floor, 34.3% from beyond the arc, and 71.3% from the free throw line. He emerged as a full-time starting wing in March and started in the Mavericks' 22 postseason games.
Hardaway largely fell out of favor with the Mavericks during the postseason after beginning the season heralded as a candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. Given he's undersized to guard bigger wings next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, his fit with the team has proven to be challenging against top teams. He will earn $16.2 million in the final season of his four-year, $75 million contract.
During his media exit interview on Friday, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison described re-signing Jones as "priority 1A and 1B" this offseason. The team views bringing back the top "seven or eight" players from the rotation as being the goal for the summer.
"I don't know how we're going to do it, but he's a priority... He's priority one, 1A and 1B," Harrison said. "I think he fits in with our team. He loves it here and we have to figure out obviously the dynamics to get him to stay. But that's a priority, and we'll do what we have to do to get it done."
Jones appreciates his role with the Mavericks since he's utilized as a true wing instead of playing up a spot or two as a power forward or center. During the team's postseason run, he told MavericksGameday.com that he's finally in his "natural position" in Dallas.
"Do I like playing my natural position? Yeah, everybody does, but it's challenging when you're a 6'6" player like me, playing the five and going up against 6'10" guys who weigh 260 pounds," Jones told MavericksGameday.com during the second round of the playoffs. "It's a disadvantage, especially when trying to box out and slide my feet to guard the best wing players. Of course, I love it better here, I'm guarding my position, I'm playing my position, and if my team needs me to do anything else, then so be it."
Jones will have options in free agency after such a productive season as a critical on-ball defender for the Mavericks. His athleticism was necessary in Dallas' transition to playing faster. He often acted as a leak-out option for Doncic's throw-ahead passes while showing improvement as a perimeter shooter when spacing the floor. Jones developed a strong connection with Irving as an uphill DHO threat along with being a short-roll relief option for Doncic against blitzing.
