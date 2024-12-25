Luka Doncic Previews Christmas Matchup Against Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks are playing in their fifth straight Christmas Day game, this time in a Western Conference Finals rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Dallas is once again looking like a true contender in the West lately, Minnesota has floundered since their trade of Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Luka Doncic has already made a name for himself on Christmas games, putting up 50 points and 15 assists in last year's Christmas matchup against the Phoenix Suns. He joined Malika Andrews on NBA Today to talk about the matchup.
"They're a good defensive team, they have a lot of offensive weapons, too," Doncic told Andrews. "They traded KAT for Randle, so it's going to be a hard game. What I like about that matchup, it's just having fun out there, it's a fun matchup, it's a hard matchup. Those are the kinds of games I like."
Doncic is averaging 36.3 PPG and 10.3 APG in his three Christmas games, and he's looking to add another notch to his belt on Wednesday afternoon. He's also repeatedly torched Rudy Gobert, something he'll try to continue in this game.
Dallas and Minnesota have played once already this season, with the Mavs coming away with a 120-114 win in the fourth game for them. Kyrie Irving led the way in that game with 35 points as Doncic was still working his back way into shape after missing the preseason with a calf injury. Expect him to make up for a "lesser" game the last time these two played when he had 24 points on 10/27 shooting.
