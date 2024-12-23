Luka Doncic Not Worried About Missing Games, Focused on Something Bigger
Luka Doncic entered the 2024-25 season as the favorite to take home his first MVP award, but to be considered for postseason awards in the NBA now, players must play in at least 65 games, meaning they can miss a maximum of 17 games. 28 games into the season for the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic has already missed eight games with various injuries and is questionable to play on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Doncic was asked about this in an exclusive interview for 24ur.com, and he doesn't seem too concerned so far.
"I think [I can miss] around 10 more games, something like that," Doncic said. "But, [it's] better this happens now. My focus point really is a ring. So that doesn't matter right now."
Doncic was banged up throughout last year's playoff run and still led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, where it became clear he wasn't healthy enough to take them over the top outside of the team's other options. After getting so close to the mountaintop last season, Doncic wants to know what it feels like, and he'd rather be healthy for another playoff run than add another notch to his already impressive belt.
Just six seasons into his career, Doncic has made five First-Team All-NBAs and has two Western Conference Finals, but hasn't been able to win MVP yet. Last season should've been his year after averaging 34-10-9, but the media was on the Nikola Jokic train all season and looked past Dallas winning 50 games behind those absurd numbers from Doncic.
