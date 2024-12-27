Mavericks' Luka Doncic Recovery Timeline Revealed for Latest Injury
Luka Doncic suffered a calf strain on Wednesday's Christmas game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, one that the Dallas Mavericks lost 105-99. He left the game with a few minutes left in the first half, suffering the injury while trying to step back before immediately exiting the game and hobbling to the locker room.
ESPN's Shams Charania initially posted on X/Twitter that Doncic was expected to miss an "extended period of time," but his timeline now has some further clarity.
"Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated in one month after sustaining a left calf strain on Christmas Day, sources tell ESPN," Charania posted around midnight on Friday morning.
Over the next month, the Mavericks will play 16 games, capped off by an NBA Finals rematch on January 25th. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dallas hold him out until the All-Star break, which starts for Dallas after a February 13th game against the Miami Heat, especially if Kyrie Irving can help keep this team in the playoff hunt.
With Doncic missing this many games, he will be ineligible for any postseason awards. He had already missed eight of the 17 games he was allowed to be eligible for and will be out for at least the next 16. This will put his streak of five straight First-Team All-NBAs to an end, as well as his hope for an All-Defensive Team or an MVP.
