Mavericks May Need Another Aggressive Trade Deadline
The Dallas Mavericks are no strangers to making big moves at the trade deadline.
Last year, they made a plethora of moves, acquiring Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington in two separate deals. Those moves helped the Mavs go all the way to the NBA Finals. The year before, they acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, which didn't work out at first, but has certainly made an impact two years later.
Now, the Mavs are sitting in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference once again, but do they need to match that intensity they have had in the past to this upcoming deadline?
A big reason behind Dallas' descent in the standings has been due to Luka Doncic's injury. The Mavs have certainly missed him, but they will get him back soon. That may be the "trade" they need the most.
Dereck Lively II's injury is also troublesome. He will be without for at least a month, but the recovery process could last until the end of the regular season.
There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Mavs at the moment, and a trade or two would only fan the flames.
However, sometimes it's best to swing and miss than to let strike three go by. That's the decision general manager Nico Harrison has to make.
