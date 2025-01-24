Dallas Basketball

Mavericks May Need Another Aggressive Trade Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks tend to thrive around the trade deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) looks on during warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) looks on during warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are no strangers to making big moves at the trade deadline.

Last year, they made a plethora of moves, acquiring Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington in two separate deals. Those moves helped the Mavs go all the way to the NBA Finals. The year before, they acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, which didn't work out at first, but has certainly made an impact two years later.

Now, the Mavs are sitting in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference once again, but do they need to match that intensity they have had in the past to this upcoming deadline?

READ MORE: Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Snubbed From All-Star Starting Lineup

A big reason behind Dallas' descent in the standings has been due to Luka Doncic's injury. The Mavs have certainly missed him, but they will get him back soon. That may be the "trade" they need the most.

Dereck Lively II's injury is also troublesome. He will be without for at least a month, but the recovery process could last until the end of the regular season.

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Mavs at the moment, and a trade or two would only fan the flames.

However, sometimes it's best to swing and miss than to let strike three go by. That's the decision general manager Nico Harrison has to make.

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving's Honest Take On What He Expects From Mavericks-Thunder

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News