Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Snubbed From All-Star Starting Lineup

The Dallas Mavericks won't be represented in the Western Conference All-Star starters this year.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks might be a little disappointed after the reveal of the All-Star starting lineup on Thursday night.

Despite being among the top vote-getters in the Western Conference, neither Kyrie Irving nor Luka Doncic were featured in the starting five.

Instead, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James and Denver Nuggets reigning MVP Nikola Jokic were given starting status based on the votes from the fans.

Doncic has been a starter for the Western Conference for the past two years, but there is a chance he could still start.

The All-Star Game is adopting a new format this season. Instead of the traditional two-team, one-game setup, there will be four teams of eight competing in a tournament on Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Three teams will consist of the 24 All-Stars chosen by the fans and coaches while the final team will be determined by who wins the Rising Stars Challenge, which has the same format.

The 10 starters listed tonight will likely start among the three teams of All-Stars, but five more players will have to start as well. If Irving and Doncic are healthy enough to play, they could make an appearance in their team's starting lineup.

