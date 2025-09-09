Dallas Basketball

Mavericks new coaching staff features yet another former Lakers champion

There was one previously unknown name on the new coaching staff for the Mavericks.

Austin Veazey

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks announced Jason Kidd's full coaching staff on Monday afternoon, confirming a lot of what we'd already known. Frank Vogel is taking Sean Sweeney's role as the lead assistant, while Jay Triano and Popeye Jones will also take on front bench roles.

However, there was a name that flew under the radar as a new option: Dru Anthrop. He is yet another coach on this staff who was on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers staff that won the NBA championship, giving him experience working with Jason Kidd before.

Before joining the Mavericks, Anthrop was an assistant coach with Frank Vogel on the Phoenix Suns in the 2023-24 season, had been a player development/video coordinator with the Lakers from 2019-2023, and had also been a video coordinator with the Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19) and Orlando Magic (2016-18). He has also been a graduate assistant at St. John's after playing at Purdue.

Mar 17, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Dru Anthrop (14) at practice the day before the second round of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Anthrop is one of five coaches on this staff who were on the 2020 Lakers: Jason Kidd, Frank Vogel, Mike Penberthy, Phil Handy, and Anthrop. It's always ideal to have championship experience on a coaching staff, and to have a staff used to working with each other, but that is a LOT of Lakers flavor.

Hopefully, all of that experience working together can help make up for the massive coaching turnover that this staff has seen since the beginning of 2025.

Popeye Jones also on the staff gives the team another former Mavericks player on staff, joining Coach Kidd.

READ MORE: Star Wizards rookie drawing inspiration from Mavericks' Kyrie Irving

Massive Mavericks Coaching Turnover

The Dallas Mavericks saw a lot of coaches leave since the start of the year, beginning with Slovenian native Marko Milic departing after the Luka Doncic trade. Darrell Armstrong was dismissed after an aggravated assault charge, Alex Jensen became the head coach of the University of Utah men's basketball team, Sean Sweeney left for the San Antonio Spurs, Jared Dudley is now the lead assistant for the Denver Nuggets, and legendary player development coach God Shammgod is with the Orlando Magic.

Given all of the turnover they've had, Jason Kidd did a great job getting head coaching experience in two of his assistants and getting a staff that is already pretty familiar with one another.

READ MORE: Mavericks could have four Hall-of-Famers already on the roster

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News