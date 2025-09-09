Mavericks new coaching staff features yet another former Lakers champion
The Dallas Mavericks announced Jason Kidd's full coaching staff on Monday afternoon, confirming a lot of what we'd already known. Frank Vogel is taking Sean Sweeney's role as the lead assistant, while Jay Triano and Popeye Jones will also take on front bench roles.
However, there was a name that flew under the radar as a new option: Dru Anthrop. He is yet another coach on this staff who was on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers staff that won the NBA championship, giving him experience working with Jason Kidd before.
Before joining the Mavericks, Anthrop was an assistant coach with Frank Vogel on the Phoenix Suns in the 2023-24 season, had been a player development/video coordinator with the Lakers from 2019-2023, and had also been a video coordinator with the Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19) and Orlando Magic (2016-18). He has also been a graduate assistant at St. John's after playing at Purdue.
Anthrop is one of five coaches on this staff who were on the 2020 Lakers: Jason Kidd, Frank Vogel, Mike Penberthy, Phil Handy, and Anthrop. It's always ideal to have championship experience on a coaching staff, and to have a staff used to working with each other, but that is a LOT of Lakers flavor.
Hopefully, all of that experience working together can help make up for the massive coaching turnover that this staff has seen since the beginning of 2025.
Popeye Jones also on the staff gives the team another former Mavericks player on staff, joining Coach Kidd.
Massive Mavericks Coaching Turnover
The Dallas Mavericks saw a lot of coaches leave since the start of the year, beginning with Slovenian native Marko Milic departing after the Luka Doncic trade. Darrell Armstrong was dismissed after an aggravated assault charge, Alex Jensen became the head coach of the University of Utah men's basketball team, Sean Sweeney left for the San Antonio Spurs, Jared Dudley is now the lead assistant for the Denver Nuggets, and legendary player development coach God Shammgod is with the Orlando Magic.
Given all of the turnover they've had, Jason Kidd did a great job getting head coaching experience in two of his assistants and getting a staff that is already pretty familiar with one another.
