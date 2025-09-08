Mavericks could have four Hall-of-Famers already on the roster
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, even if the roster has been defined as imbalanced by many. It's also over-reliant on health, as most of the stars are in their mid-30s, and players like Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving have never exactly been the healthiest.
ESPN's Zach Kram put together a list of future Hall-of-Famers already playing in the NBA, with the Mavericks landing four on the list.
Anthony Davis was in the "NBA 75th Anniversary Team Locks" section, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving were listed as "Non-Top 75 Locks," and Cooper Flagg was in the "Circle Back in a Few Years" section.
READ MORE: Why Mavericks' Jason Kidd is now a two-time Hall-of-Famer
Kram didn't expand on Davis, as the former Kentucky product already was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team a few years ago. The new names added to that list, such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant, are undoubtedly Hall-of-Famers.
Here's what Kram said on Thompson and Irving: "Irving is a nine-time All-Star, should reach 20,000 career points in another two seasons and made one of the most important shots in NBA history. That's clearly enough to push him into the Hall.
"His longtime Finals rivals, [Draymond] Green and Thompson, are easy choices, as well, because of both their contributions to a dynastic run and their individual claims as arguably the greatest defender of a generation and the second-greatest 3-point shooter ever, respectively."
And then, here's what he said about already mentioning Cooper Flagg: "Flagg hasn't even debuted yet, but given his potential as a No. 1 pick -- let alone a No. 1 pick with such hype -- he already has a nearly 50% chance of making the Hall one day. Here is the number of future Hall of Famers selected first overall by decade.
1960s: 4
1970s: 4
1980s: 5
1990s: 4
2000s: 2 (plus LeBron, probably [Blake] Griffin and maybe [Derrick] Rose)"
Four Potential Hall-of-Famers Led By Another
The incredible thing about the team is that with all of that Hall-of-Fame talent, they're led by another Hall-of-Famer in Jason Kidd, who is now a two-time Hall-of-Famer. He was initially inducted back in 2018 as a player, but he was inducted against this past weekend as a part of the 2008 USA Men's Olympic Basketball Team, better known as the "Redeem Team."
That's a unique leader to have, especially for a young player like Cooper Flagg. He has so much experience and leadership to lean on, which is extremely rare for a first overall pick to step into a situation like this.
READ MORE: Surprise Mavericks forward recognized on top NBA list
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter