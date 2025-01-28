Mavericks' starter selected to NBA All-Star Weekend event
The NBA announced the participants for their annual Rising Stars Challenge, which consists of young players making a mark across the NBA. All participants are either rookies, sophomores, or in the NBA G-League. And for the second year in a row, a Maverick is in the Challenge.
Dereck Lively II was one of 11 sophomores selected to compete in the event, along with Bilal Coulibaly, Gradey Dick, Keyonte George, Scoot Henderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jamie Jaquez Jr., Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, Cason Wallace, and Victor Wembanyama. All 28 players will be divided into four teams, and they'll compete in a mini-tournament. Lively's team won the event last year, as he put up six points and two rebounds in seven minutes off the bench in the semifinals, and six points and in assist in the final.
Here's a look at the full pool of players.
Injuries Will Keep A Few Rising Stars From Participating
Dereck Lively II is one of many young players dealing with injury that will keep them from participating in this event. Lively has a stress fracture in his ankle that will keep him out likely until the start of the playoffs. But he's not the only one.
Jared McCain is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus, and Brandon Miller is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his wrist. Those are three of the bigger names selected for this event, and it;ll hurt to not have them participating.
Lively was averaging 9.1 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, and 1.7 BPG before going down with his injury.
