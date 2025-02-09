Mavericks ownership embarrassingly breaks silence on Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
It has been a week since the Dallas Mavericks decided to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Since then, we've heard from nearly every party involved in the trade: Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.
Harrison swears that the deal was kept between himself, Mavericks ownerships, Pelinka, and Lakers ownership until the final minute. And now, Patrick Dumont, the new governor of the Mavericks after Mark Cuban sold the team during the 2023-24 season, has released a few statements on the trade via Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.
“In my mind, the way teams win is by focus, by having the right character, by having the right culture, and having the right dedication to work as hard as possible to create a championship-winning outcome. And if you’re not doing that, you’re going to lose. If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq[uille O'Neal] — they worked really hard every day, with a singular focus to win. And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks.”
Ah yes, notoriously hard worker Shaquille O'Neal, who constantly showed up to camp out of shape and overweight... but was still able to win four championships as one of the most dominant players in NBA history.
The Mavericks were also just in the NBA Finals last season, three games away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy. The notion that Luka Doncic doesn't drive winning is utterly ridiculous. He was the biggest reason they made it that far, as was the only reason they made the Western Conference Finals in 2022.
It's one thing to trade away a superstar before he reaches his prime, but it's another to kick him on the way out. Both Harrison and Dumont have brought up improving the "culture" of the team when speaking of the trade when every player in that locker room has come out and said that they're going to miss him. The fanbase is already mad at ownership, and they're not doing themselves any favors.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
