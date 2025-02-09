3 takeaways from Mavericks' win over Rockets in Anthony Davis' debut
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a big 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, as they returned home for the first time since making the Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. This also brought the debut of Anthony Davis, who played for the first time since missing the last few games with an abdominal strain.
Mavericks fans were protesting outside the arena, but they were lively inside, giving Davis a warm welcome to Dallas. And he reciprocated that with a big performance before leaving the game with injury, which seems to be minor. But the vision for what this team could look like in the playoffs is there.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's win.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis gives good injury news after exiting early in Mavs debut
1. Stellar debut for Anthony Davis
In 31 minutes before leaving with an injury, Davis put up an incredible 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks. He was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor, and it's no accident that Alperen Sengun found success on the interior once Davis left the game. It's hard to make up for losing Luka Doncic, but more performances like these from AD would help. The defense was also elite in the first half with Davis, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford on the floor, as they held Houston to 33.3% shooting.
2. Max Christie is no throw-in
Max Christie was kind of seen as the scraps in the trade that sent out Luka Doncic and brought back Anthony Davis. He scored 15 points in each of his first two games as a Maverick, the first one coming with no practices with the team and just a shootaround. In his first home game, Christie was second in the team in scoring, putting up 23 points and playing solid defense. He's a younger and arguably better version of Quentin Grimes, whom they sent away from Caleb Martin, and he's been a lot of fun so far.
3. Kyrie Irving's workload
Arguably, the biggest hole remaining on the team after the Luka Doncic trade is some lead guard help. Kyrie Irving is the team's only reliable guard, and he played over 41 minutes in this game, putting up 16 points on 4/15 shooting. He was double-teamed for most of the second half, so it was tough for him to get going. But what happens when the other players can't get shots going? Or if Irving's bulging disc in his back flares up again? Are they willing to rely on Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie? Those are scary questions, some they'll have to answer before the postseason.
READ MORE: Mavericks beat Rockets in Anthony Davis' Dallas debut, 116-105
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter