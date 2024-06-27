Dallas Mavericks Quiet On First Day of NBA Draft, Pick 58th Overall On Day Two
The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2024 NBA Draft with no first-round picks but with some possible trades being circulated. They left the first round standing pat, not making a single move on Wednesday night. They currently hold the 58th overall pick, which is the last pick of the draft due to a few teams having picks removed due to tampering violations.
Because the NBA wanted more eyes on the NBA Draft, they split the two rounds into separate days, so the second round will take place Thursday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. CST. We'll have an article discussing possible options for the Mavs at pick No. 58 here on MavericksGameday.com.
While there wasn't much expectation the Mavs would trade into the first round, there were possibilities of moving off the Tim Hardaway Jr. or making a splash move for Portland's Jerami Grant or Brooklyn's Cameron Johnson. Portland already made one big trade, acquiring Deni Avdija from Washington, and could make more moves soon. The Hardaway trade is likelier to happen on Thursday if they attach the 58th overall pick to his contract and possibly move into Detroit's 53rd overall pick.
Nico Harrison, General Manager for the Dallas Mavericks, has not been shy about making draft-day trades in his tenure, making multiple moves last year to acquire Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and trading down in his first draft to acquire Jaden Hardy. It's unlikely they find a player that can contribute with the last pick of the draft on Thursday, but if they can use it to move off a salary, that's good enough in what is considered to be a weak draft class.
