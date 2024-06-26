The Brooklyn Nets Could Have a Fire Sale, Who Could The Dallas Mavericks Trade For?
The Brooklyn Nets shocked everyone on Tuesday night by sending the versatile Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package that included five first-round picks and Bojan Bogdanovic. The Nets had said this offseason was a pivotal one whether they chose to build around Bridges or if they blew the team up and recouped as many assets as possible.
The Nets could be having a fire sale, looking to get back as many future assets as they can acquire now that they've rejoined Bridges with his former Villanova teammates in New York. If that's the case, who should the Mavericks be interested in?
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dallas fans would love to bring Dorian Finney-Smith back home and he still loves the Mavericks, showing up for some games in the postseason. Some could even see this as a JJ Barea situation, who left for the Minnesota Timberwolves in free agency before returning to Dallas, as a fan favorite re-joining the team.
Finney-Smith has two years left on his contract, with the second being a player option, worth $14.9 million in the 2024-25 season and $15.3 million in the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks could get there by trading away Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell to match the salary, but would likely have to throw in a couple of second-round picks.
While he doesn't have the high ceiling some other players may have as a scorer, he's a solid on-ball defender and shot above 39% from 3 in his last two full seasons in Dallas, but has shot just 33.7% since the trade to Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving. Getting to play with Luka Doncic again would definitely benefit his career.
If the Mavericks had to throw in a first-round pick to acquire Finney-Smith, it likely just isn't worth it, especially if they're able to bring back Derrick Jones Jr., a similar player with more athleticism and is younger. Finney-Smith is on the wrong side of 30 and isn't the sharpshooter that Dallas really needs for a rotation-level player.
Cameron Johnson
Johnson came to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant trade last season and would be a perfect fit for the Mavericks, but he will have high demand. Reports have already started that teams like the Sacramento Kings are very interested in the sharpshooter and could be looking to make a deal throughout the draft.
At 6'8", Johnson has the size not to be played off the floor defensively, and his 39.2% career 3-point shooting at high volume keeps teams from helping too far off him. Many will remember his last few seasons for the Phoenix Suns, where he was over 40% from deep.
The slight issue is his contract, as he signed a 4-year, $94.5 million contract last offseason, and is entering the second year worth $23.6 million. The good news is the number won't get higher than that and with the cap set to rise with the new TV contract money coming in, it should be much more manageable. Dallas would likely have to give up Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and at least one first-round pick in this deal while having a separate deal for Tim Hardaway Jr.
As great of a fit as he would be in Dallas, it seems likely they will get outbid for Johnson's services.
Dennis Schröder
The Mavericks could be in the market for a backup guard to give some relief to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and the German point guard could likely be acquired cheaply. The 31-year-old is set to make a hair over $13 million next season, so Dallas could match easily with Maxi Kleber and Jaden Hardy.
Moving on from Hardy, a player the Mavericks remain high on, would be a blow, but Schroder would be a move to win now as a steadier option off the bench. Schroder averaged 14.4 PPG this season while shooting 41.2% from 3 on high volume, and has thrived in a secondary ball-handler role in the past. Being a German in the city of Dallas has had its benefits and could be appealing to him.
This isn't a likely move, but the Mavericks need more shot-creators who can play now. Having only Doncic and Irving as their capable rim attackers just isn't enough in today's NBA and they just played the Celtics where all five players on the court could put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket. Creating shots is arguably the most important attribute a player can have these days.
The NBA Draft starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST, where more moves will likely be made throughout the night. Dallas isn't slated to pick until No. 58 overall on Thursday evening.
