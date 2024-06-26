Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Nominated for ESPY's Best NBA Player of the Year Award
The Dallas Mavericks are now over a week removed from losing in the NBA Finals and are approaching the NBA Draft and free agency. Although their big superstar didn't win the MVP despite his other-worldly stats, Luka Doncic still has a chance to take home some hardware for the season.
Doncic has been nominated for the NBA's Best Player of the Year award for the 2024 ESPYs, an award show for ESPN. The other nominees are Denver's Nikola Jokic, Boston's Jayson Tatum, and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Although Jokic took home this year's MVP award, the ESPY for the NBA's Best Player hasn't been given to the MVP winner since Giannis Antetokounmpo's first MVP win in 2019. The last two ESPY awards have been given to the Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown wasn't nominated this year, making it hard to believe they'd give it to Jayson Tatum.
Doncic averaged 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG in the regular season and led the Mavericks into the Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics. Despite dealing with injuries in the playoffs, he was the best player throughout the postseason and should've finished higher than 3rd in the MVP ballot.
The Slovenian superstar has not won an ESPY award before, but has plenty of other achievements, ranging from EuroLeague MVP to NBA Rookie of the Year, and has 5-time All-NBA First Team appearances.
The 2024 ESPY Awards will take place on July 11th at 7 p.m. CST on ABC.
