Mavericks Re-Signing Falling Short of Expectations
When the Dallas Mavericks re-signed Jaden Hardy to the three-year, $18 million deal before the season started, there were expectations he was ready to take the next step and become a consistent rotation player. While it has only been 12 games since he signed that contract, the early returns haven't been promising.
Hardy has played in 11 of the 12 games, in which the Mavericks have started 5-7, making 15 field goals, turning it over 14 times, fouling 13 times, and shooting 25.9% from three. To say that isn't good enough is an understatement.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Falls in Latest MVP Ladder
Dallas' bench has been putrid this season, ranking 26th in bench PPG, 29th in bench three-pointers made, 29th in bench three-point percentage, and 24th in bench free-throw percentage. Hardy was supposed to help boost these numbers, but he hasn't been able to play consistent minutes.
Just four games ago against the Suns, he only played three minutes, then has played at least 18 minutes in each of the last three games. In those last three games, he has plus/minuses of 0, +16, and -8, a perfect microcosm of what he is as a player.
The fact he hasn't been able to separate himself from Spencer Dinwiddie, who has also not been great for most of this start, is a huge concern. This team needs Dante Exum back, who is out with a wrist injury, in the worst way. Hardy and Dinwiddie just aren't good enough playmakers to run this second unit right now. And Jason Kidd hasn't trusted Quentin Grimes in most games, who isn't really a ball-handler anyway.
In fact, for most of the recent games, Dwight Powell has been the best player off the bench. That can't happen. Naji Marshall came off the bench last game and scored 19 points, but other than him, Powell is the only one bringing energy and effort.
There's still plenty of time for Hardy to get it figured out, but it's looking more and more like his contract will be salary filler in the coming years.
READ MORE: Mavs' Luka Doncic Owns Up to Crucial Late Blunder Against Jazz
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter