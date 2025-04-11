Mavericks receive good Klay Thompson news for Raptors game
The Dallas Mavericks are playing host to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the final home game of the regular season. Seeding for the Play-In Tournament is still technically up in the air with the Sacramento Kings, but it seems pretty likely that the Mavericks will be the 10 seed. They had a few key players on the injury report for this game, such as Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis.
Lucky for the Mavericks, both of those players will be available, as will Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy. Hardy went down with an ankle injury a week ago against the LA Clippers but will be back on the floor for this matchup.
The only Mavericks who will be out for this game are Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), and Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee soreness), and with the way Dinwiddie has played in the last few games, it may be a good thing for Dallas to figure out their point guard rotation without him.
Dallas will also get Brandon Williams back for this game, as they signed him to a standard multi-year contract on Thursday to elevate him from his two-way contract. He'll give the team a much-needed boost as a scorer and playmaker.
Toronto and Dallas will tip around 7:30 p.m. CST from the American Airlines Center.
