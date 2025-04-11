Dallas Basketball

Mavericks receive good Klay Thompson news for Raptors game

Thompson popped up on the injury report for this game, but will he play against the Raptors?

Austin Veazey

Mar 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates his team’s win against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are playing host to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the final home game of the regular season. Seeding for the Play-In Tournament is still technically up in the air with the Sacramento Kings, but it seems pretty likely that the Mavericks will be the 10 seed. They had a few key players on the injury report for this game, such as Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis.

Lucky for the Mavericks, both of those players will be available, as will Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy. Hardy went down with an ankle injury a week ago against the LA Clippers but will be back on the floor for this matchup.

The only Mavericks who will be out for this game are Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), and Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee soreness), and with the way Dinwiddie has played in the last few games, it may be a good thing for Dallas to figure out their point guard rotation without him.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Dallas will also get Brandon Williams back for this game, as they signed him to a standard multi-year contract on Thursday to elevate him from his two-way contract. He'll give the team a much-needed boost as a scorer and playmaker.

Toronto and Dallas will tip around 7:30 p.m. CST from the American Airlines Center.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

