Mavericks forward named one of the NBA's most improved players
The Dallas Mavericks have undergone a lot of change over the past season, and while a lot have been hard to swallow, one has been a pleasant surprise.
Naji Marshall is having the best season of his career in his first year with the Mavs, averaging a career-best 13.4 points per game.
Marshall's success prompted Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes to declare him as one of the most improved players in the league.
Marshall making an impact
"This was Marshall's most productive season overall, marked by a career-best 13.4 points per game. But he mostly earns this award for what he did when thrust into a higher-usage role after the All-Star break. His averages of 18.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists during that stretch blow away all of the hottest runs he managed in prior seasons," Hughes writes.
Marshall will have to continue his hot streak as the Mavs soon face the Play-In Tournament to try to clinch the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
