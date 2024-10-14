Mavericks Release Final Injury Report Before Clippers Game
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the first-ever basketball inside of the new Intuit Dome tonight as they get set for a late-night tip against the LA Clippers at 9:30 p.m. CST. They've released their final injury report for tonight's game and will be without some big players.
Dallas will be without Luka Doncic (calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (rest), Maxi Kleber (ankle), Kessler Edwards (ankle), and Dante Exum (wrist) for this game. Brandon Williams, who had been out the previous two games with a calf injury, is not listed on the injury report. P.J. Washington is also available for the first time this preseason after being listed with a hip injury.
After announcing over the weekend that he was experiencing back tightness, Klay Thompson will play in the game as the main focal point of the offense. He's still yet to play alongside Luka Doncic, who has sat out the entirety of the preseason thus far.
Kyrie Irving's resting comes as a surprise, as Jason Kidd was hoping he and Thompson would play the remainder of the preseason after resting in the first game. The Mavs are likely just doing whatever it takes to keep Irving healthy.
Kawhi Leonard won't play for the Clippers, so arguably, the three best players for both sides will be missing the contest. These two teams met in the first round of the playoffs, which Leonard was removed from due to injury.
