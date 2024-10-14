Luka Doncic Had Anthony Edwards in Disbelief in Game 5 of WCF
In his early NBA career, Luka Doncic has already gained a reputation as a soul-snatcher. It started in the Phoenix Suns series in 2022 with the infamous "everybody act tough when they're up" quote before demolishing the reigning Western Conference champions in Game 7. That legend only grew this past offseason as Doncic was battling numerous injuries and still couldn't be stopped.
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been honest about how last year's Western Conference Finals went in Netflix's new series, "Starting 5." He started it by saying he shouldn't have called out Kyrie Irving heading into the series and is now being honest about how Luka Doncic killed them in Game 5.
"Luka had other intentions," Edwards said, laughing. "For sure, he had other intentions. The m-----f----- came out and hit four threes from one step inside halfcourt... At that point, we ain't got no energy. He took it all."
Doncic set the tone in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, personally outscoring the Timberwolves 20-19 in the first quarter, and the Mavs holding a 16-point advantage already after 12 minutes. Edwards is right; you could tell Doncic killed all of the energy in the building. After the Timberwolves stole a potential sweep opportunity out of Dallas in Game 4, the Mavericks wanted to leave no doubt in Game 5.
Dallas would go on to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011 before losing to the Boston Celtics in five games. They've reloaded this offseason and hope to become the first Western Conference team to go to consecutive NBA Finals since the Golden State Warriors dominated the West in the late 2010s.
