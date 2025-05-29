Mavericks reportedly bring in All-Conference selection for NBA Draft workout
The Dallas Mavericks are pretty set in stone with their first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, as they lucked out and won the Draft Lottery to land the first overall pick. All indications point to them taking Duke star Cooper Flagg with that pick, despite people wanting to speculate that Nico Harrison may do something else moronic.
They don't have a second-round selection as of now, partially due to them gifting the Philadelphia 76ers their second-rounder back in the horrific Quentin Grimes-Caleb Martin swap, which became the 35th overall pick. Dallas' own second-round pick, which would've been 43rd overall, is in the hands of the Utah Jazz.
Dallas is still doing work on the back end of the draft, because it's usually pretty easy to either trade back into the draft or a prospect they like could fall out and go undrafted.
The Mavericks reportedly brought in East Carolina guard RJ Felton recently for a draft workout, a 6'3" guard who averaged 16.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 1.8 APG while shooting 41.2% from the floor and 35.4% from three over his final three seasons in college. His three-point shooting took a jump in his senior season to 37.6% on nearly seven attempts per game. He was a two-time All-American Conference selection, being unanimously named to the All-AAC First Team this season.
Despite the namesake, it doesn't appear he's related to former Mavericks point guard Raymond Felton. RJ stands for Russell Jr, not Raymond, which would've been a cool connection.
Felton had a strong performance at the Portsmouth Invitational, an NBA Draft event for college seniors, which is what landed him on the NBA's radar. He wasn't even supposed to go but landed a late invite, and has turned that into a potential NBA chance.
