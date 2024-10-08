Mavericks Rising Star Slams Back-to-Back Monster Dunks on Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks tipped off preseason action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, with most of their key players sitting out. Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington were held out with nagging injuries, while Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson were rested. One player the Mavericks are high on played in this game, coming off the bench for Daniel Gafford, and provided his usual energy.
Dereck Lively II exceeded expectations in his rookie season, finishing on the All-Rookie Second Team and becoming vital to the team's defense in the playoffs. He hit this offseason running, working on his game, getting stronger, and growing more confident in his abilities.
Late in the second quarter of the preseason game against Memphis, Lively threw down to monster dunks in transition that sparked the arena.
READ MORE: Kyle Kuzma Stands By Decision to Deny Mavericks Trade
Lively also had a baby post-hook late in the period, giving him 12 points at halftime, which was tied with Brandon Clarke and Jaden Hardy for the most in the game heading into the break.
The Mavericks have high hopes for Lively heading into his second season. He's projected to be the starter alongside Doncic, Irving, Thompson, and Washington. His ceiling may be higher than people expect, especially if he's better at handling the ball, as he did on a coast-to-coast finish early in the game.
In his first season out of Duke, Lively averaged 8.8 PPG and 6.9 RPG. He believes he can stretch his offensive game to three-point range, which would open up so many more things for the Mavs' offense.
READ MORE: Hawks, Warriors Reserves Identified as Mavericks Trade Targets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter