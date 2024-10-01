Jason Kidd, Klay Thompson Recap First Mavericks Practice
The Dallas Mavericks have officially tipped off preparation for the 2024-25 season, with training camp underway in Las Vegas. They held their first practice of two on Tuesday, and Jason Kidd and Klay Thompson talked to the media afterward.
Kidd started by saying, "[The first day] is always teaching, and then the terminology for the new guys. A Refresher for the guys that have been here. I thought it was a great first day, we'll go again tonight... just for them to get up and down, sweat, get to hear the coaches' voices, to hear each other's voices, and I thought we did a really good job of that today."
READ MORE: First Look at Former Mavericks On Their New Teams
Kidd also said that veteran Maxi Kleber and newcomer Kessler Edwards, who is on a two-way contract, were the only two players who weren't full participants.
A media member asked Kidd about Luka Doncic's first practice since the NBA Finals, to which Kidd said, "He was ready to go. He's excited about this season; he's excited about the team. I don't want to say he had an extra pep, but I think he understands what we're trying to do, and he's ready to go."
Then, when he was asked how Klay Thompson was adjusting early on, "He's done an incredible job, you'd have to ask him how he feels, but I think he fits right in. He understands what it takes to win... he's going to help the younger guys, but also he's going to help everyone when he's on the floor."
Thompson was also asked a few questions at the end of the first practice, saying the practice was "Just a ton of fun, really. Felt great to compete, run up and down, and hear from our coaching staff... It feels like transferring schools."
He did say the Mavericks and Warriors have similar schemes, stating, "They're very similar, just a few tweaks that are different. But they're very similar as far as our defensive rotations and our schemes on the ball-handlers up top or on the sideline, so it won't be a huge adjustment period for me."
The Mavericks will be in Vegas for training camp through October 4th before returning to Dallas for the preseason.
READ MORE: Mavericks Veteran Discusses Return to Dallas
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter