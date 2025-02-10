Mavericks set franchise record in win over Houston Rockets
For all of the angst and criticism the Mavericks front office has felt for the last week since the Luka Doncic-Lakers trade, it appears the players either did not notice or more likely, did not care considering the defensive effort they displayed on Saturday afternoon at home.
The Mavs set a franchise record with 18 blocks against the Rockets, their most ever, breaking their 2013 record of 17 blocks in a game against New Orleans. Newly acquired star Anthony Davis had three of the blocks, all of which occurred in the first half before he left the game with an adductor sprain in the second half.
With the absolutely brutal news that Davis will be sidelined for multiple weeks with the aforementioned injury, it's hard to find the silver lining in these situations. However, the defensive buy-in seems to be legitimate, and even though the Mavs are now down PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Anthony Davis, players like Max Christie can contribute by playing perimeter defense while Daniel Gafford controls the paint.
While it may be hard to be a Mavs fan right now, the best one can hope for is effort on both ends of the floor.
