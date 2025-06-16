Dallas Basketball

Mavs shouldn't sign Russell Westbrook in free agency

Russell Westbrook shouldn't be viewed as a free agent option for the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a point guard for the upcoming season, and Russell Westbrook could be an option for them.

Westbrook recently opted out of his contract with the Denver Nuggets, making him a free agent this summer.

While Westbrook brings a lot of experience to the table, he isn't a great fit for the Mavs with the team taking Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook drives to the net against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook drives to the net against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Westbrook doesn't fit Mavs plans

"Everything the Mavs do next season has to be about building up Flagg to be their franchise player, assuming he is their pick," Bleacher Report contributor Adam Wells wrote.

"Westbrook's ball-dominant style of play doesn't necessarily lend itself to player development. He did adjust that style a bit this season, but the Mavs don't have anyone taking up as much attention from opposing defenses as the Nuggets do with Jokić.

"If Irving remains on track to return in January, adding Westbrook as a short-term starting point guard before shifting him to the bench wouldn't be a bad use of resources for the Mavericks assuming they could sign him for the minimum."

Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points per game for the Nuggets in his lone season in Denver.

The future Hall-of-Famer certainly still has some gas left in the tank, but the Mavs are going in a different direction with Flagg as the new focal point in the offense.

The Mavs should look for other veteran point guards that don't need to score as much to make an impact like Westbrook does on the court.

