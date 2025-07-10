Mavericks slammed for not firing Nico Harrison this offseason
The Dallas Mavericks' offseason has been defined by selecting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
However, they haven't done much outside of that to get people excited.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn graded Dallas' offseason and gave the Mavs a "D-" for the team's efforts.
Mavericks slammed for offseason moves
"The correct course here, especially with Kyrie Irving not to count on him playing this season, would have been to fire Harrison, tear down his team, and completely realign around Cooper Flagg's timeline," Quinn wrote.
"Anthony Davis could have netted a haul. There are still valuable role players here. But those players do not make a coherent team. This roster is entirely unbalanced. Even if you're trying to win, why on Earth do you need this many forwards and bigs? D'Angelo Russell might have been decent value at the taxpayer mid-level exception, but he's the only guard on the roster right now that can create anything off of the dribble.
"Is Flagg going to play out of position all year? Given the depth chart, he's presumably starting at small forward. Jason Kidd has even talked about letting him play some point guard. That's a fine developmental move. It won't help them win games right away."
The Mavs didn't expect to get Flagg in the draft, but they now have to juggle the two timelines the roster could face.
Dallas will aim to be competitive while Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are on the roster, but eventually things will shift towards being a team that focuses on a future with Flagg.
Once the Mavs find their direction instead of teetering between the two, the outlook will be promising.
