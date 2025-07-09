Shocking proposed 3-team trade sends LeBron James from Lakers to Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are notorious trade partners after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap in February.
However, the two sides could combine on an even bigger deal this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggested a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz that would send Lakers big man Jarred Vanderbilt, Philadelphia's 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas), and Dallas' 2032 second-round pick to Salt Lake City, Jazz forward Kyle Anderson and Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington of the Mavs, and a 2029 first-round pick to Los Angeles while the Mavericks end up with LeBron James.
LeBron James trade to Mavs?
"Regaining control over their own 2029 first-rounder would be a huge deal for the Lakers, as that would up the ante on trade packages they can propose in the coming years. They'd also be getting off the balance of Jarred Vanderbilt’s pact in exchange for the expiring deal of Kyle Anderson, making the acquisitions of future money from Gafford and Thompson less onerous. They could either keep Washington around or attempt to flip him for additional value," Favale wrote.
"Two distant second-round picks may not be enough for the Jazz to swallow the remaining three years and $37.3 million on Vanderbilt's contract, but the Lakers could grease the wheels further with their 2032 second-rounder. Utah’s timeline is clearly gradual enough that this should be a consideration.
"Dallas is giving up a lot here, but having Cooper Flagg learn from the still-All-NBA-level-stylings of LeBron would be pretty ideal. This team would have the makings of a powerhouse for at least the next two years once Kyrie returns from his ACL injury."
A combination of LeBron, Anthony Davis, Flagg and Irving would be one that could rival some of the best in the NBA.
They wouldn't be the youngest core, but they would be competitive in a crowded Western Conference.
A trade of this magnitude would need LeBron's approval, but if he's open to reuniting with Kyrie and AD in the twilight of his career, it could elevate the rivalry between the Lakers and Mavericks.
