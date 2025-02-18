Dallas Mavericks star, Ex-Laker Anthony Davis steps into TV with new prank show
Anthony Davis is bringing a piece of Hollywood with him to Dallas. After living in Los Angeles for over half a decade, it only makes sense for Davis to embrace the spotlight off the court and he's doing just that by starring in a new television series focused on pranks.
The show which is dubbed, 'Foul Play with Anthony Davis', premiered following the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. It was executive produced by the Impractical Jokers with Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn making regular appearances.
At least some of the material was filmed before Davis from the Lakers to Dallas in a blockbuster trade centered around superstar Luka Doncic.
The first episode featured multiple professional athletes from LA franchises, including Nets (then Lakers) guard D'Angelo Russell, Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, Clippers guard Terance Mann, Sparks forward Cameron Brink, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, and MLB star Mookie Betts.
Davis pulled off pranks on Vanderbilt, Mann, and Roberts but had the tables turned on him for the final hoax. He watched in horror as Betts pranked him back, pretending to hurt his hand, which wouldn't have been ideal as the Dodgers were getting ready to win the World Series when the episode was originally filmed.
Though Maverick fans are still rightfully upset with the franchise for trading Doncic, this will give supporters an opportunity to get more of a feel for Davis as a person. They were already starting to enjoy his play between the lines before he suffered an injury in his debut. Prior to going down, he recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes of action.
Dallas is expected to be cautious with Davis's rehab over the next couple of weeks. The Mavericks could use some kind of luck with the majority of their frontcourt sidelined. Davis, Daniel Gafford, Derek Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Dwight Powell are all out.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
