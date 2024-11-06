Mavericks Starter Ruled Out Against Chicago Bulls
The Dallas Mavericks got two big injury updates on Tuesday. They're off to a 4-3 start to the season with a coming matchup against the Chicago Bulls in the American Airlines Center on their home floor.
While fans are awaiting a verdict on Dereck Lively's injury, the club provided their game statuses for the coming matchup against the Bulls. Lively is questionable, as his results have yet to be made public with his shoulder sprain.
The team will be without a starter, though, as P.J. Washington is out with a right knee sprain.
"Mavs PF P.J. Washington is out vs. Bulls tomorrow due to a right knee sprain.," ESPN's Tim McMahon reported. "C Dereck Lively II (right shoulder sprain) is questionable after he was a late scratch last night."
Having the trio of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson should give the Mavericks comfort that they should be able to come away from a game against the Bulls with a victory. However, the two players with injuries are crucial to the club's long-term success and prioritizing getting them fully healthy and erring on the side of caution is the smartest move they can make.
The Bulls could be without star guard Zach LaVine, who is dealing with an adductor strain. They'll be without Lonzo Ball, too. Josh Giddey is probable with a non-covid illness.
There are other injuries from both sides, too, but those are the key injuries to starters or key rotational pieces.
The Mavericks are a steep 10.5-point favorite over the Bulls one night before tipoff.
