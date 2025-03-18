Mavericks struggles could be coming to an end soon
The Dallas Mavericks have endured a lot of trouble in the last two months, but things could be looking up soon.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann gives the Mavs a "glass half full" perspective.
Mavs on the rise?
"The Mavs are still hanging on to the last SoFi Play-In Tournament spot in the West, but they’re 1-8 this month. The nadir seemingly came on Sunday afternoon, when they lost at home to the similarly depleted Sixers," Schuhmann writes.
"Dallas still leads 11th-place Phoenix (who holds the tie-breaker) by a game and a half, and the Mavs have the easier schedule down the stretch. Their loss to the Sixers on Sunday began a stretch of nine straight games against the Eastern Conference, with five of the remaining eight on the road."
The Mavs are back in action tomorrow on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
