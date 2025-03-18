Dallas Basketball

Mavericks struggles could be coming to an end soon

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled mightily, but they may soon be granted a reprieve.

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have endured a lot of trouble in the last two months, but things could be looking up soon.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann gives the Mavs a "glass half full" perspective.

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis smiles during during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mavs on the rise?

"The Mavs are still hanging on to the last SoFi Play-In Tournament spot in the West, but they’re 1-8 this month. The nadir seemingly came on Sunday afternoon, when they lost at home to the similarly depleted Sixers," Schuhmann writes.

"Dallas still leads 11th-place Phoenix (who holds the tie-breaker) by a game and a half, and the Mavs have the easier schedule down the stretch. Their loss to the Sixers on Sunday began a stretch of nine straight games against the Eastern Conference, with five of the remaining eight on the road."

The Mavs are back in action tomorrow on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

