Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Now Eligible for Supermax Contract Extension
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was named to the 2023-24 All-NBA First-Team on Wednesday evening before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking Doncic's 5th straight All-NBA First-Team selection in his first six seasons. Because of the two All-NBA selections since signing his rookie max extension, Doncic is now eligible to sign a Supermax extension in the 2025 offseason, per Bobby Marks of ESPN, worth roughly 5 years and $346 million.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Named To His 5th Consecutive All-NBA First Team
The contract is worth 35% of the projected salary cap per year, but Doncic could make almost $79 million in the final year of this contract in 2030-31. This is worth even more in Texas, which doesn't have a state income tax. It's a no-brainer decision for Dallas to offer this contract to him, as he's worth much more than this to the franchise, even if it constricts their cap when they'll be coming up on a decision to re-sign Dereck Lively II.
For a player to be eligible for the Supermax extension, they must have been with a team for 8 or 9 years, been named to an All-NBA team or be Defensive Player of the Year in two of the three seasons before signing the contract, or be named MVP in any of the three seasons before. Doncic has been with Dallas since 2018 and will have been with the franchise for 8 years by the time this contract kicks in.
Doncic is currently on a 5-year/$215 million deal, the max he could've made on his rookie extension. Now he's eligible for the richest contract in NBA history, at least until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is eligible for his Supermax extension in the 2027 offseason.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Lift Dallas Mavericks to Game 1 WCF Win: 3 Game-Changing Plays
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter