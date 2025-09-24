Mavericks third-year center has unlimited potential for growth
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping third-year center Dereck Lively II can bounce back after two injury-plagued seasons to start his career.
ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the league and Lively came in at No. 73.
"The Mavs believe that Lively, a springy 7-footer with the ability to protect the rim and guard on the perimeter, has the potential to develop into a Defensive Player of the Year," MacMahon wrote. "He's a spectacular finisher who has dunked 207 of his 355 career buckets, but Lively likely won't get as many lobs after Luka Doncic's departure. Lively has proven he can be a force when he's on the floor, but he's been limited to a total of 91 games in his two NBA seasons and had offseason foot surgery."
Lively among NBA's best players
Lively has the ability to be one of the top big men in the game, but his health has prevented him from reaching his full potential.
In his rookie year, Lively played in 55 games for the Mavericks, averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He finished sixth in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
The Mavericks reached the NBA Finals, but lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.
The following year, injuries ravaged Lively's season, limiting him to just 36 games with similar stats: 8.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Lively is only 21 years old, so there is a lot of growth left in his game. If he can unlock that in his third season, the Mavericks could be in great shape.
Lively and the Mavericks are in the final days of the offseason as they get ready to report to training camp.
