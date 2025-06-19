Mavs trade idea sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors, Draymond Green to Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks after reports indicated he may look to explore other options. With him locked in, the Bucks will now explore every avenue they can to upgrade the team around him.
But what if they did look to move on from Antetokounmpo? They don't have many assets, whether in draft capital or young players, so it'll be tough to upgrade. ESPN explored the pathways of trading Antetokounmpo for a hard reset for the franchise.
Zach Kram proposed the following four-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.
Mavericks receive: Gabe Vincent, 2031 first-round pick (LAL), 2025 2nd-round pick (41st overall, from Miami via GSW)
Lakers Receive: Draymond Green, Daniel Gafford
Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Receive: Austin Reaves, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Maxi Kleber, 2029 first-round pick (GSW), 2031 first-round pick (GSW), 2030 first-round pick swap (LAL)
"The Warriors are almost always in the mix for stars, and after trading for Jimmy Butler III in February, they could take an even bigger swing this summer to maximize the remainder of Stephen Curry's extended prime," Kram explained. "If Antetokounmpo requests a trade to Golden State, the Warriors could simply reroute Butler, whose salary is a perfect match. But the Warriors could also build a matching package around Green and a host of young players, so let's get truly wild with a blockbuster four-team proposal.
"The Warriors would sacrifice depth to construct a star-studded big three of Curry, Antetokounmpo and Butler. The Lakers would balance their roster by turning Reaves into Green -- who has been involved in Lakers rumors in the past -- and Gafford, improving their defense and adding a rim-running center who's a proven fit with Luka Doncic. The Mavericks would trade from a position of strength (center) to add a future first and point guard help during Kyrie Irving's absence. And the Bucks would grab an assortment of promising young players and future picks in return for their star."
This isn't a terrible deal for Dallas, even if they should've gotten that 2031 first-round pick in the initial Luka Doncic trade. If Gabe Vincent stays healthy, he's a serviceable guard, and the 41st pick in this draft could give the Mavs a cheap contract to fill out the roster.
However, it's hard to see the Bucks considering this. They'll want a lot more than two first-round picks for Antetokounmpo, even if they're getting back Austin Reaves, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga.
