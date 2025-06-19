Cooper Flagg isn't worried about filling Luka Doncic's shoes on Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks purposefully set their franchise ablaze when they traded Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a move that felt like a knife in the back to the fanbase and turned a lot of fans away from the organization entirely.
Then, the franchise beat the odds and won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on a 1.8% chance. They had 18 combinations of a possible 1,001, and now they'll be allowed to draft Cooper Flagg at the top of the board.
Flagg had his pre-draft visit to Dallas this week, but he was also the featured cover for Sports Illustrated, doing a lengthy interview with Chris Mannix. He knows questions about Luka Doncic and his fit in Dallas are coming, but he isn't focusing on that yet.
“For me, it didn’t really matter what team I went to,” Flagg started. “Whatever team I get picked by or whatever situation I ended up in, my mindset going into any game or anytime I’m playing basketball is always try to win. I’m just an ultimate competitor and this is what I would try to do anywhere I went.”
"I think the biggest thing is ... not trying to think too far into the future, not worrying about what’s coming down the road, but just focusing on right here, right now, on what I can control and just making most out of every single day,” he told Mannix.
The NBA Draft is now just six days away, and the Mavericks are excited to officially make Flagg a Mav. They're bringing out all the stops, including bringing former first overall pick Mark Aguirre back into the picture for the Draft Watch Party to celebrate.
