Cooper Flagg isn't worried about filling Luka Doncic's shoes on Mavericks

The Duke star is focused on the present, not how he'll fit in with his soon-to-be teammates.

Austin Veazey

Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 84-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks purposefully set their franchise ablaze when they traded Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a move that felt like a knife in the back to the fanbase and turned a lot of fans away from the organization entirely.

Then, the franchise beat the odds and won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on a 1.8% chance. They had 18 combinations of a possible 1,001, and now they'll be allowed to draft Cooper Flagg at the top of the board.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Flagg had his pre-draft visit to Dallas this week, but he was also the featured cover for Sports Illustrated, doing a lengthy interview with Chris Mannix. He knows questions about Luka Doncic and his fit in Dallas are coming, but he isn't focusing on that yet.

“For me, it didn’t really matter what team I went to,” Flagg started. “Whatever team I get picked by or whatever situation I ended up in, my mindset going into any game or anytime I’m playing basketball is always try to win. I’m just an ultimate competitor and this is what I would try to do anywhere I went.” 

"I think the biggest thing is ... not trying to think too far into the future, not worrying about what’s coming down the road, but just focusing on right here, right now, on what I can control and just making most out of every single day,” he told Mannix.

The NBA Draft is now just six days away, and the Mavericks are excited to officially make Flagg a Mav. They're bringing out all the stops, including bringing former first overall pick Mark Aguirre back into the picture for the Draft Watch Party to celebrate.

