Dallas Mavericks urged to bring back iconic green uniforms
The Dallas Mavericks are a franchise with a lot of rich history that sometimes isn't celebrated enough.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggests the Mavericks' best uniform is their throwback green with the cowboy hat from 1981-94.
"Remember how we mentioned another team nailed the western motif in the Suns section? Well, this is it. These jerseys make you feel like you just walked into a saloon at high noon. No jersey font has ever had this much personality," Quinn wrote.
"The enormous numbers work in an "everything's bigger in Texas" sort of way. And then there's that stellar throwback logo with the cowboy hat. I'm a defender of the modern horse logo, but the Mavericks have never successfully adapted that idea into a jersey. Everything about this brand identity rolls together perfectly."
Mavericks throwback jerseys celebrated
It's been a little over 40 years since the Mavericks have had this particular jersey with the green and the curls on the L's in Dallas, but it's good to know that it is still thought of fondly to this day.
The Mavs have been in their current blue jerseys for most of the 21st Century with the ode to the past every once in a while, but the team appears keen on keeping that as part of their identity for the foreseeable future.
Perhaps with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg coming into the mix as Luka Doncic exits, a change could be made to the rebrand and identity of the team. However, there has been no news on that front for a while.
In the meantime, the Mavericks are getting ready for the start of training camp later this month, where Flagg, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and the rest of the team will look to get back to the playoffs after falling short this past spring.
