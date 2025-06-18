Mavericks urged to re-sign $120 million superstar in free agency
The Dallas Mavericks have a big decision looming when it comes to Kyrie Irving's future.
Irving could opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason, which could be a real possibility even after tearing his ACL.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn thinks the Mavs need to re-sign Irving.
READ MORE: Duke coach Jon Scheyer projects Cooper Flagg's scoring ability with Mavericks
Irving could become free agent
"Dallas can't risk angering Irving after the fan backlash of the Luka Dončić trade. Aside from being a star player, Irving has been a good organizational soldier in the aftermath of that debacle," Quinn wrote.
"If he wants to opt in and try to get more than Dallas is offering in 2026 free agency, the Mavericks have no recourse. If he opts out -- even in an environment in which Brooklyn is the only notable cap space team -- they still have to cooperate with him if they hope to keep their short-term window open. Something is almost certainly going to get done here, but good luck predicting exactly what sort of structure a deal like this takes."
Before tearing his ACL in March, Irving was enjoying a strong season for the Mavs.
Irving averaged 24.7 points per game while dishing out 4.6 assists per contest. Even at the age of 33, Irving can still be one of the best point guards in the league.
Irving has until June 24 to decide whether or not to opt out of his contract.
READ MORE: NBA insider reveals Mavericks star could be worth 5 first-round picks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter