Dallas Basketball

Mavericks urged to trade for Pacers veteran point guard

The Dallas Mavericks could use a little more playmaking on the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell (9) poses for a photo during media day at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell (9) poses for a photo during media day at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of finding some playmaking after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers four weeks ago.

The Mavs have Kyrie Irving, but he is testing free agency this offseason.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the team should trade for Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell.

READ MORE: Mavericks-Kevin Durant trade rumors to heat up this summer based on latest reports

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) moves the ball up court
Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McConnell to Big D?

"Dallas should be on the hunt for non-Irving playmaking. That's how a player like McConnell could land on the radar," Buckley writes.

"The 32-year-old is one of the league's better ball-movers, evidenced most clearly by the cavern between his career averages in assists (5.0) and turnovers (1.6)."

McConnell, who turns 33 this month, has a four-year extension kicking in next season, one that is expected to keep him with the Pacers until the end of his career potentially.

It will take a lot for the Pacers to move on from McConnell, who has been with the team since 2019, but if the Mavs are willing to pay up, a deal could be struck.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd shares positive injury update on Anthony Davis

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News