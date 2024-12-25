Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Christmas: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day, one of the biggest days of the NBA regular season. Christmas Day games have always been some of the most-watched games of the season, featuring high-profile games involving some of the game's biggest stars. Dallas will get a 2024 Western Conference Finals rematch this Christmas.
This is the fifth straight year the Mavs have played on Christmas. Luka Doncic has a history of performing well in these games, including last year's 50 points and 15 assists in a win over the Phoenix Suns.
Dallas has won 14 of their last 17 games and already has a road win over the Timberwolves this season, a 120-114 victory in the fourth game of the season. The Mavs most recently dominated the Portland Trail Blazers 132-108, getting Doncic back from a heel contusion to give them their 19th win of the season. This is the last game of a four-game home stand before they play five of their next six games on the road.
Minnesota has lost three games in a row, all by double digits, to drop to .500 on the season. Most recently, they lost 117-104 on the road to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
Their preseason trade of Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo has not worked to this point. Randle's laziness on defense and his awkward fit on offense have Wolves fans ready to ship him out of town already, while DiVincenzo is shooting just 33.1% from three-point range after shooting 40.1% on higher volume for the Knicks last year. Their poor point guard play isn't helping anything either, as it looks like Father Time is finally catching up to Mike Conley, and they don't trust Rob Dillingham in big moments yet.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Dallas' Christmas game.
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 25th, 1:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 19-10, Timberwolves 14-14
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+
Spread: Mavericks -5
Over/Under: 221
Moneyline: Mavericks -205, Timberwolves +172
