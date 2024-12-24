Opposing General Manager Praises Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have started the season 19-10 and look like one of the best teams in the Western Conference early on. They had a rough stretch in the first month but have rebounded to win 14 of their last 17 games, getting stronger play from Luka Doncic (when he's been in the lineup) and getting Klay Thompson more and more comfortable.
Dallas has been able to impress those around the NBA as they continue to gel coming off their run to the NBA Finals last season. It would've been easy to run it back with last year's team, but they felt there were upgrades to make, and this could be the best team we've seen in Dallas.
In a preview for the Christmas Day games, ESPN's Tim McMahon was asked about what the Mavs needed to do to contend and surge in the second half of the season. While he answered that question, he also said Dallas is already one of the best in the NBA, and others around the NBA agree
"[They need to] Stay healthy. This is the best the roster has looked during Luka Doncic's career, as evidenced by the Mavs' 6-2 record in games missed by their superstar. The Mavs might upgrade their frontcourt depth before the trade deadline, but unlike the past couple of seasons, Dallas doesn't have any glaring needs. An opposing general manager told ESPN last week that the Thunder and Mavs are clearly the two best West teams. After a relatively slow start, Doncic's best is likely yet to come this season, and he's surrounded by a deep, well-rounded supporting cast."
Dallas and OKC have met twice this season, both in OKC, splitting the games 1-1. OKC picked up the "bigger" of the two wins, beating the Mavs in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, but Dallas also beat them without Luka Doncic in the lineup. Until OKC proves they can consistently perform in the playoffs, there will be some pushback to them being the best team in the West.
The Thunder are the West's top seed entering Christmas, sitting with a 23-5 record. That's already a 3.5-game lead over the Houston Rockets in second and a 4.5-game lead over the Mavs in fourth. They're likely to enter the playoffs as the best team in the NBA, but as we saw in last year's playoffs, all bets are off in the postseason.
