Mavericks' win over Pelicans shows depth, versatility in frontcourt
Last night, forward PJ Washington and center Daniel Gafford each had career outings, and the Mavericks needed every bit of each performance to beat New Orleans, 137-136, in regulation. With 83 combined points in the fourth quarter alone, the high-scoring affair ended in Dallas' favor after they scored 80 and shot 66% from the field in the second half, much in part due to the efficiency of these two frontcourt players, who have each had major impacts on this and last season.
Washington scored 25 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished eight assists in a game in which he could not be stopped by a Pelicans team that does have talent despite its putrid record. Considering the horrific injury luck New Orleans has had this year, their 12 wins and 36 losses make a lot more sense. This also helps to explain why the game was so close – it took truly impressive offense to keep up with the Pelicans' onslaught. Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson combined for 61 points, but it wasn't enough to top the Mavs.
READ MORE: Mavericks could trade key veteran before deadline
Gafford added another 22 points, 11 boards, 3 assists, and 4 blocks while shooting 9/9 from the field and 4/4 from the line – his 100% "perfect" game was massive for a Dallas team that is down Dereck Lively II, and therefore, missing a major piece of their center rotation. Gafford actually tied a franchise record for the highest field-goal percentage with a minimum of nine attempts in a game, further proving his value as much more than a simple stand-in for the younger Lively II.
Mavericks Showcasing Their Depth
What's important about this win is the versatility Washington and Gafford demonstrated, and by extension, the whole team's ability to win games in multiple ways with multiple lineups. Like New Orleans, Dallas has been crushed by players' missing time, including their superstar lead initiator Luka Doncic. Without a player that averages a near 30-point triple-double nightly, it takes a big effort to pick up that kind of slack, and Dallas has done so admirably despite their record in recent games.
READ MORE: Mavericks start road trip with close win over Pelicans, 137-136
A team that struggled for years to fortify its post presence, the Mavericks are in a fortunate position with several players that can defend the paint and score at the rim, as well as perform other functions offensively; Washington's 4-of-4 shooting night from deep is another indication that this team can find success through multiple outlets. When they do return Doncic, they will be better equipped to perform at a high level and once again compete in the Western Conference.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.